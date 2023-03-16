The outgoing operator of Lichfield and Burntwood leisure centres has welcomed new steps to support the sector – but warned it is only a “first step” towards solving longer term challenges.

An agreement with Freedom Leisure Centre to manage Burntwood Leisure Centre and Friary Grange Leisure Centre will end on 1st April after a decision was agreed with Lichfield District Council to end the deal early.

The company’s chief executive had warned that “difficult decisions” would be needed due to rising energy costs.

The Government has now agreed to set up a one-off £63million fund to support publicly-owner leisure centres with swimming pools.

Ivan Horsfall Turner, CEO of Freedom Leisure,

“We have campaigned hard recently with other industry bodies for this extra funding and are pleased that the government has finally taken notice and recognised the challenging situation felt by the sector and the value of leisure centres and swimming pools to local communities. “We very much welcome the additional funding which will support our efforts to reduce our carbon emissions and help with our eye-watering energy bills – but this is very much the first step. “We will continue to work with our industry and local authority partners to put swimming pools on a more sustainable and long-term footing.” Ivan Horsfall Turner, Freedom Leisure

The new fund will be managed by Sport England and allow local authorities to apply for money to help with operational and maintenance costs along with energy bills.

Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of Sport England, said: