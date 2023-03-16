Efforts to save a GP surgery in Burntwood from closing have seen the launch of a new petition.

The facility at Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre is set to shut in March 2024 after notice was served by the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board.

The move has seen a protest planned by patients who have also now launched an online petition against the plans which they say will put too much pressure on already stretched surgeries in the town.

David Raybould, chair of the Patient Participation Group at the surgery, said:

“Patients of every GP practice in Burntwood are likely to be negatively affected by the board’s decision to close Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre’s practice at the end of its current contract in March 2024. “It will see more than 5,000 patients dispersed amongst other practices in the area. “The decision taken by the Integrated Care Board was made with absolutely no engagement with patients affected by the decision and refusal to discuss possible alternative approaches.” David Raybould

The Integrated Care Board said the opening of Greenwood Health Centre and another new location due to open in 2025 meant that patients could be accommodated elsewhere.

“Burntwood provision has been developed substantially over recent years to support with the growth of housing developments. “The commissioning decision that has been made is based on our priorities of ensuring the best services for our patients delivered from high quality, fit for purpose buildings with the right resources. “The key message to patients at the moment is that they do not need to do anything right now and the practice will remain open until it comes to the end of its contract term in March 2024. “The local population will be contacted and involved in the process to ensure minimum impact to them accessing general medical service provision and we expect no impact on patient care.” Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board spokesperson

A meeting of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee this evening (16th March) will see leaders at the Integrated Care Board face questions from councillors on the proposals for Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre.