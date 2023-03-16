A retailer has confirmed the creation of a new support centre in Lichfield.

The 32,000sq ft Central Co-op facility will be set over three floors of Alexandra House on Queen Street.

Office Principles North has been appointed to design and develop the project which will see the retailer move from its current headquarters off Eastern Avenue.

Kate Hunter, chief of staff at Central Co-op, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Office Principles North on this project, which will leave a lasting legacy for years to come for Central Co-op. “During a thorough tender process, they showcased creativity, innovation, adaptability and significant expertise, making them the perfect partner for us on this project.” Kate Hunter, Central Co-op

The building had previously been home to Police Mutual, but will be refurbished ahead of Central Co-op’s move.

The open plan space will feature “functional and creative spaces that promote hybrid and collaborative working”.

Tina Batham, joint managing director at Office Principles North, said: