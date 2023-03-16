People who have welcomed Ukrainian refugees into their homes have been thanked following the first anniversary of a scheme to help those fleeing the conflict in their homeland.

The Government’s Homes for Ukraine initiative has seen more than 900 people taken in by residents across Staffordshire over the past 12 months.

Around 600 Ukrainians remain in the scheme, with 300 others either moving back to their homeland or securing alternative accommodation.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our sponsors are brilliant – and we want to give them a heartfelt thanks for selflessly offering accommodation to our Ukrainian friends. “The success of the scheme in Staffordshire is also down to the hard work of our staff and our partners, who have been working often in addition to their normal roles to get this scheme off the ground safely and efficiently, and ensure the ongoing welfare of our guests. “It is clear that the war in Ukraine will not end any time soon, so we are always after more sponsors to come forward.” The gov.uk website has lots of helpful information on becoming a sponsor and what is involved so if you are considering it, find out more and see how you can help.”” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Anyone who wants to be a sponsor can visit www.gov.uk/homesforukraine for more information.