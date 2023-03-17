A Burntwood councillor says work needs to progress on installing and maintaining defibrillators in the town.

Cllr Darren Ennis has led local efforts to introduce the lifesaving equipment in recent years, even running the London Marathon to help raise funds for them.

He told a meeting of Burntwood Town Council this week that it was important that the need for defibrillators did not drop off the agenda.

“The town council purchased three telephone boxes – one on Morley Road, one on Oakdene Road and one at Ryecroft shops. “We want to make sure they are safe, they look good and that they provide a service for the whole town. Installing defibrillators will do that.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Ennis received assurances from officers that the equipment will be installed as soon as possible.

Cllr Diane Evans, who represents the Boney Hay ward where two defibrillators have been put in place, said: