County council chiefs have backed a plan to invest £43million to maintain and improve schools across Staffordshire over the coming year.

Plans agreed by the authority’s cabinet will see money spent on refurbishments and efforts to help schools combat rising energy costs.

There will also be a new primary school constructed south of Shortbutts Lane to serve new housing being built in the area.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“It is essential that we keep our maintained schools in good condition that allows children to thrive. “This year will see more than £43million spent on maintaining and improving Staffordshire schools to ensure children can learn in surroundings that enhance their education and give them the best possible start in life. “The money will also see more schools benefitting from our decarbonisation programme by replacing inefficient systems, and more pupils with SEND benefitting from improvements in the existing provision they receive. “Our capital programme for the next year is designed to ensure we make the most of the funding we have, and work with schools to improve school infrastructure. “This way, we can ensure the county’s children are learning in the best environment possible.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

Projects include boiler replacements at Christ Church Primary School in Lichfield and Thomas Barnes Primary School in Hopwas, as well as the installation of energy efficient LED lighting at Chasetown Community School.

Roof repairs or replacements are scheduled to be carried at Chase Terrace Primary School and Fulfen Primary School in Burntwood, along with St Stephen’s Primary School in Fradley and Willows Primary School in Lichfield.

New windows will also be installed at Lichfield’s King Edward VI School.