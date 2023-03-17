First images of how a new leisure centre in Lichfield could look have been released.

The Stychbrook Park facility is earmarked to be the long term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

The designs – based on another site being developed in Essex – show a timber-clad, low-level building.

The visuals will be considered by a task group at Lichfield District Council before being shared with residents before more detailed designs are drawn up.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“I am thrilled to see the draft visuals for the new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park as this project continues. “After months of uncertainty and challenges with funding, work is now progressing to deliver this much needed facility to support the long-term health of residents in the area. “I am very keen that residents can give their opinion about the proposed designs and Lichfield District Council will be holding events for residents over the rest of the year so that progress can be shared, and comments will be invited for the duration of the build. “When designing this initial visual the architects have listened to the requirements for an attractive building that is appropriate for the location and gives the community a leisure destination of which they can be proud.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The council hopes to start work on the Stychbrook Park site by the end of this year.