A Lichfield choir have helped raise more than £900 for charity.

The Got 2 Sing group donned red noses and Mr Men and Little Miss outfits for Comic Relief.

Their efforts saw them join their sister choirs to raise £939.92.

Amanda Bonsall, choir leader at Lichfield Got 2 Sing, said:

“Red Nose Day gives us a wonderful opportunity to have a little fun and raise funds for this amazing charity. “It’s good to know we have played a part in funding some incredible projects in the UK and around the world. “In between the giggles we still managed to have a very productive rehearsal and I feel extremely blessed to have such fantastic members who are happy to enter into the spirit.” Amanda Bonsai

Got 2 Sing meet ever Tuesday at Curborough Community Centre. For more information visit www.got2sing.co.uk or call 03330 146 164.