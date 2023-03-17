Su Barlow, Jo Milner, and Gina Aldis
Su Barlow, Jo Milner and Gina Aldis

A Lichfield choir have helped raise more than £900 for charity.

The Got 2 Sing group donned red noses and Mr Men and Little Miss outfits for Comic Relief.

Their efforts saw them join their sister choirs to raise £939.92.

Amanda Bonsall, choir leader at Lichfield Got 2 Sing, said:

“Red Nose Day gives us a wonderful opportunity to have a little fun and raise funds for this amazing charity.

“It’s good to know we have played a part in funding some incredible projects in the UK and around the world.

“In between the giggles we still managed to have a very productive rehearsal and I feel extremely blessed to have such fantastic members who are happy to enter into the spirit.”

Amanda Bonsai

Got 2 Sing meet ever Tuesday at Curborough Community Centre. For more information visit www.got2sing.co.uk or call 03330 146 164.

Lichfield Live

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments