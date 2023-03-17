A psychoanalytic psychotherapist will discuss her new book at a Lichfield Literature Festival event.

Maxine Mei-Fund Chung has more than 15 years of clinical experience.

Her work, What Women Want: Conversations on Desire, Power, Love and Growth, is based on hours of discussions with patients.

A spokesperson said:

“From a young bride-to-be struggling to accept her sexuality, to a mother grappling with questions of identity and belonging, and a woman learning to heal after years of trauma, What Women Want is an electrifying and deeply intimate exploration into the inner lives of women. “With great empathy and precision, this book presents a fearless, empowering and liberating look into the depths of who we are, so that we can better understand each other and ourselves and what we truly want.” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

The talk takes place at The Hub at St Mary’s at 10am on 26th March. Tickets are £12 and can be booked online.