Membership costs will be reduced when the management of leisure centres in Lichfield and Burntwood transfers in the coming weeks, council chiefs have said.

Lichfield District Council will take the operation of Friary Grange Leisure Centre and Burntwood Leisure Centre from 1st April after agreeing to end the deal with Freedom Leisure early.

The local authority said a 5% reduction would be launched from 1st May, while the joining fee will also be axed in a bid to attract new members.

Lichfield District Council’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, said:

“We are determined to provide the best leisure services that we can for our residents as we know how important physical activity is for good mental health and physical wellbeing. “We also want them to be affordable and I am delighted we are able to discount the membership cost to new and existing members.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The council said the temperature of both sites will also be turned up in pools and other areas to make leisure activity “more comfortable for residents”.

Burntwood Leisure Centre will be deep cleaned over the weekend of 1st and 2nd April with refurbishment work also being carried out. A similar deep clean at Friary Grange Leisure Centre will take place later in the month.

An open day is being held at both sites from 9am to 3pm on 3rd April for people to visit and use the facilities for free.

The relaunch of leisure provision in Lichfield and Burntwood will also see the introduction of new ‘Active’ branding.