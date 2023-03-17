Membership costs will be reduced when the management of leisure centres in Lichfield and Burntwood transfers in the coming weeks, council chiefs have said.
Lichfield District Council will take the operation of Friary Grange Leisure Centre and Burntwood Leisure Centre from 1st April after agreeing to end the deal with Freedom Leisure early.
The local authority said a 5% reduction would be launched from 1st May, while the joining fee will also be axed in a bid to attract new members.
Lichfield District Council’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, said:
“We are determined to provide the best leisure services that we can for our residents as we know how important physical activity is for good mental health and physical wellbeing.
“We also want them to be affordable and I am delighted we are able to discount the membership cost to new and existing members.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The council said the temperature of both sites will also be turned up in pools and other areas to make leisure activity “more comfortable for residents”.
Burntwood Leisure Centre will be deep cleaned over the weekend of 1st and 2nd April with refurbishment work also being carried out. A similar deep clean at Friary Grange Leisure Centre will take place later in the month.
An open day is being held at both sites from 9am to 3pm on 3rd April for people to visit and use the facilities for free.
The relaunch of leisure provision in Lichfield and Burntwood will also see the introduction of new ‘Active’ branding.
Only 2% of the district will use leisure centres this is reflected in the lack of demand seen here and this measure to try and drum up trade. Obviously the council has now seen how bad books are bad.
So let’s build a new (loss making) swimming pool on a public park, out of the way, without all facilities of a leisure centre. As construction costs go up and up they continually de-scope the scheme. Then when challenged we are told we can use the sports hall at the existing centre anyway!
On a fresh site a small data centre could go next door to heat this new swimming pool and provide rent for the council.
Heat up, deep clean = identification of legionnaires disease risk I would suggest, not just a more comfortable experience. Looks like the private operator may have been playing fast and loose with public health to keep costs down err. Still they spin away.
In light of the duration of Freedom Leisure running Burntwood site, all the topics I hear at the moment are positive. Staff have been asking us customers what we want and need in the coming months, and it sounds like we are being listened to.
Give them a chance to improve on what has been an abysmal few years under the ‘management’ of Freedom who made a complete hash of running this place.
Onwards and upwards.
Sean H