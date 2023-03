Lichfield City return to action after a two week break with a trip to Tividale.

Ivor Green’s men have won one and drawn two in all competitions since they were suffered a heavy eight goal defeat at Highgate United.

They will be hoping to make it four without defeat against a struggling Tividale side who have been without a win in their last 11 Midland Football League Premier Division outings.

Kick-off tomorrow (18th March) is at 3pm.