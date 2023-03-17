An award-winning group of young performers will return to Lichfield for their next production.

Into The Woods will be staged by the Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre at Lichfield Cathedral between 25th and 29th April.

A cast of 30 performers aged between 12 and 19 have been in rehearsals since September and will be supported by a 15-piece live orchestra for the show.

A spokesperson said:

“One of Stephen Sondheim’s most popular works, Into the Woods is a musically sophisticated show with a hint of dark comedy. “The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child,Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival – and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. “When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. “Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.” Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre spokesperson

Tickets are on sale via lmyt.eventbrite.co.uk.