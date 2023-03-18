Volunteers are being invited to help keep the canal towpath in Whittington looking its best.

While some areas such as the Middleton Road Bridge are managed and tended to, other stretches require a touch of TLC.

Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council has met with the Canal and River Trust to agree that maintenance can be carried out.

While the trust will pay for the work, the voluntary labour will need to be supplied by the village.

Anyone who is willing to help carry out such work as part of a taskforce once a month is asked to contact David Walton by emailing clerk@whittingtonandfisherwick.org.uk or calling 07703 101611.