Chasetown will be hoping to close the gap on the play-off places when they take on Hinckley LRFC this weekend.

Victory in the clash at The Scholars Ground could move Mark Swann’s men to within six points with a game in hand over Sporting Khalsa who currently occupy the crucial fifth place berth.

The reverse fixture at Hinckley saw Chasetown run out 1-0 winners in November courtesy of a goal from Jack Langston.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground today (18th March) is at 3pm. Admission is £10 adults, £7 concessions and £2 under 16s.