Lichfield Cathedral have welcomed Royal visitors.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were greeted by the Dean of Lichfield, the Very Revd Adrian Dorber on Thursday (16th May).

As well as a tour, they also met children from the MusicShare schools singing programme who gave a short performance.

The Royal couple were show were introduced to Robert Kilgour, the architect who designed the new Shrine of St Chad and a team of craftspeople involved in its creation. Peter Walker, Artist-in-Residence at Lichfield Cathedral between 2015 and 2021, talked through his work too.

The Dean of Lichfield said: