Lichfield Cathedral have welcomed Royal visitors.
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were greeted by the Dean of Lichfield, the Very Revd Adrian Dorber on Thursday (16th May).
As well as a tour, they also met children from the MusicShare schools singing programme who gave a short performance.
The Royal couple were show were introduced to Robert Kilgour, the architect who designed the new Shrine of St Chad and a team of craftspeople involved in its creation. Peter Walker, Artist-in-Residence at Lichfield Cathedral between 2015 and 2021, talked through his work too.
The Dean of Lichfield said:
“It was a great pleasure to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to Lichfield Cathedral.
“The Duke has been a great supporter of the cathedral, having served as our Royal Patron for the campaign to repair and conserve the Lady Chapel windows and the surrounding stonework. He has also supported the national programme to enable cathedrals to develop new patterns of pilgrimage and spiritual engagement.
“The Duchess is the current patron of the national Cathedrals’ Music Trust. The Trust promotes everything that enables our rich music tradition to attract new singers, develop musical talent and help music education and performance.
“The visit was a real encouragement to all of us. We appreciate the warmth, knowledge and friendliness of the Duke and Duchess and we were honoured to be the first cathedral to receive them on their new round of visits to other cathedrals across the English regions.”The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield