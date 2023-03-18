Lichfield City Council is on the lookout for a new mace bearer.

The successful applicant will feature in civic events.

A Lichfield City Council job advert for the role said:

“The post upholds a long tradition of civic pride and dignity, and this should be reflected in the personality and appearance of the mace bearer, whose duties will require a strong sense of duty, together with tact and courtesy.

“The mace is the emblem of the power, authority and dignity of the Mayor.

“The mace bearer assists with robing, securing of chains of office, event briefing and organisation of the civic procession. Mace bearers may also be asked to assist at civic charity events.

“Before, during and after civic events, the mace bearer also provides ongoing assistance and advice to the Mayor predominantly, and to invited civic dignitaries generally.”

