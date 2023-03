Tasty treats will be on offer as Lichfield Grub Club returns to the city centre later this month.

The likes of Patty Freaks and Fat Snags will be on offer at the event on 30th March.

Grub club runs from 5pm to 10pm on the Market Square and will feature live music alongside street food and drinks.

Admission to the event is free.

For more details, follow the Lichfield Grub Club twitter account.