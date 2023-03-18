Lichfield face their final home league fixture of the season this weekend as they bid to continue their recent run of form.

The Myrtle Greens have won three of their last four outings in a season that has seen them clock up more defeats than victories.

They currently sit one place and three points above basement side Nuneaton and eight points adrift of Broadstreet and Stoke above them – with the latter visiting Cooke Fields this afternoon (18th March).

Crucially, Lichfield have a game in hand on all of those around them so will be hoping to continue their late rally in the final two fixtures.