The role of women in a brutal period of history will be explored at an author talk in Lichfield.

Historian Alison Weir will discuss her work, Queens of the Age of Chivalry at The Hub at St Mary’s at 6pm on 26th March.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Literature Festival said:

“The turbulent, brutal age of chivalry saw two kings deposed, the Black Death, the Peasants’ Revolt, the Hundred Years’ War against France and savage baronial wars against the monarchy in which these queens were passionately involved. “During this time, medieval queens were dynastic trophies. As women, little was expected of them but obedience, kindness, piety, good works and most of all the bearing of children – boys to secure the succession and girls for diplomatic alliances. “But some Plantagenet queens of the high Middle Ages dramatically broke away from these restrictions. “In Queens of the Age of Chivalry, Alison uses personal letters and wonderfully graphic sources to evoke the lives of five remarkable queens and brilliantly recreate this truly dramatic period of history.” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £12 and can be booked online.