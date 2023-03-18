The official opening of a retirement living development in Lichfield will take place next week.

The Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Jamie Checkland, will cut the ribbon at McCarthy Stone’s Stowe Place at 12pm on Thursday (23rd March).

Guest will have the opportunity to find out more about the development for the over 70s.

The scheme, off Rotten Row, features one and two bedroom apartments with prices starting at £286,695.

David Meachem, sales director for McCarthy Stone, said:

“We’re incredibly excited to celebrate the grand opening of Stowe Place and are thrilled that Mayor of Lichfield will be joining us to mark this special occasion. “Stowe Place has fast become a flourishing community of retirees looking to live their retirement to the full and we encourage anyone interested to join us for our grand opening and see the independent lifestyle it has to offer.” David Meachem, McCarthy Stone

People wanting to attend the opening can book by calling 0800 201 4384.