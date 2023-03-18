Financial support for public swimming pools has been welcomed by Lichfield’s MP.

The Government unveiled plans to offer a financial boost to operators to help with the impact of increased energy costs.

The fund will be administered by Sports England.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the money would benefit the likes of Lichfield District Council and help them to keep facilities open.

“Over £20million will be available to support public swimming pool providers from across England who are struggling with the rise in energy and running costs. “This will ensure that children and adults up and down the country continue to have access to a public swimming pool, helping people get active and maintain a healthy lifestyle. “Sport England will deliver the funding, making sure it is targeted and distributed following an application process, where decisions will be made according to set criteria.” Michael Fabricant

The outgoing operator of leisure centres in Lichfield and Burntwood, Freedom Leisure, also welcomed the new support for the sector, but warned it was only the first step to addressing long-term issues.

Mr Fabricant said money would also offer potential support in terms of the proposed new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park in Lichfield.