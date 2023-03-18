Proposals for the future of transport across Staffordshire will require “ambitious and courageous” decisions to be made in order to meet national targets, county councillors will be told.

A new Local Transport Plan (LTP) is being drawn up by Staffordshire County Council to help set out the strategy it hopes to follow over the coming years.

It will be the fourth time the authority has drawn up such a document, but Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport, said some aspects would require a rethink this time around due to factors such as efforts to “decarbonise transport”.

The new LTP will cover the period up until 2050 when Government net zero targets will kick in.

In a report to a meeting of the county council’s prosperous overview and scrutiny committee, Cllr Williams said:

“Much of what the council already does to maintain, enhance and support the operation of the county’s transport system will remain relevant in the new LTP. “However, reacting to the challenges will require a change in how transport is delivered in Staffordshire and it will require everyone – local authorities, residents, visitors and businesses – to think and act differently. “For example, meeting the Department for Transport’s target for half of all journeys in towns to be walked or cycled by 2030 will involve district and borough councils developing neighbourhoods were residents can meet their everyday needs within a short walk or cycle. “The LTP requires a step change in the council’s approach to transport planning with greater emphasis on schemes that support modal shift and manage the demand for road space. “The LTP will also need to recognise the nature of Staffordshire – its rurality, type and location of employment opportunities etc which will require the council and its partners to be ambitious and courageous in their decision-making.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Williams’ report added that challenges remained around supporting a switch to electric vehicles.

“The ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030 and lorries by 2040, as well as the expected growth in electric vehicles, may still not be enough to meet the Government’s net zero target by 2050. “Evidence suggests that immediate and significant action is needed to avoid travel and increase levels of walking and cycling. “Local councils need to support the transition to electric vehicles by working with the charging infrastructure providers to get more charging points installed. Until more electric vehicles are purchased, Staffordshire does not yet represent a viable proposition for them.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

The report will be heard at a meeting of the committee on 22nd March.