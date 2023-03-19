An Easter event for families is coming to Shenstone.

Between 6th and 8th April, Dobbies will invite participants to enjoy a breakfast before taking part in a scavenger hunt around the garden centre with the Easter bunny.

Children will also get the chance to take part in a workshop where they’ll plant up miniature carrots to take home and grow.

Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ partnership and events manager, said:

“Easter is a special time of year in the gardening calendar – it’s a great time to educate children on the variety of fruit and vegetables that can be grown in the garden and the seasonal plants and flowers that bloom in spring. “Our Easter Bunny Breakfast in Shenstone is a wonderful activity for the whole family, especially those looking after the kids over the Easter break.” Sarah Murray, Dobbies

Suitable for children aged between three and ten, tickets are £9.99 for children and £7.45 for adults.

For more information visit www.dobbies.com/events.