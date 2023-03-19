An illusionist who baffled the judges on Britain’s Got Talent will showcase his skills in a show at the Lichfield Garrick.

Alexander Jesson brings Matricks Illusion to the city stage on 7th April.

A spokesperson said:

“Master illusionist Alexander captures the imagination of every audience and commands a special stage presence like no other, using elements of danger, comedy and charm, managing to bewilder audiences time after time. “However, what makes Matricks truly dynamic is the contrast between stylish set pieces – fast-paced magic and illusion with dance using current music and special effects. “The show is designed to balance comedy and light heartedness with curiosity, mystery and thrill for all the family.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £27 and can be booked online.