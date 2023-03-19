A Kings Bromley school has been rated ‘outstanding’ by inspectors.

Ofsted has published its report on Options Trent Acres School following a visit in January.

The inspectors said the school, which works with youngsters with complex needs, allows pupils to “thrive academically and personally”.

“Many pupils who join the school have had negative experiences of learning in the past. Leaders recognise this but maintain very high expectations of all pupils. “They ensure that pupils study a curriculum that prepares them well for their next steps and adulthood. This curriculum is carefully tailored to meet pupils’ individual needs and aspirations.” Ofsted inspection

The inspectors also highlighted the use of animals in the learning process.

“The school goes beyond the expected to give pupils a wide range of experiences. “For example, many animals are on site, including ponies, reptiles and a therapy dog. Pupils relish taking part in activities such as animal care. “A striking feature of this school is how these animals are used to support pupils in their learning.” Ofsted inspection

The full report can be viewed on the Ofsted website.