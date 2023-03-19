A goal in each half was enough to condemn Lichfield City to a 2-0 defeat at Tividale.

Arman Khoshkhoo opened the scoring just after the quarter of an hour mark before a late Harry Lewis penalty sealed the points for the hosts.

Tividale set their stall out early on when James Beeson was forced into a full length save to push away a goalbound strike.

But it was only a brief respite as Khoshkhoo brought down a deep cross before rifling home the opener.

Lichfield sought to rally with Lewi Burnside setting up Luke Childs, but the City man could only hit the side-netting.

A quick-free kick from Kyle Patterson found Matt Funge, but he saw his dipping shot drop just wide of the Tividale goal.

Burnside headed wide early in the second half before Lichfield’s task was made even tougher when Joe Haines was sent to the sin bin for ten minutes.

But still City continued to seek a leveller with Funge heading narrowly wide and Childs seeing his effort kept out by home keeper Louis Connor before having another strike cleared off the line.

Both sides continued to carve out chances that came and went before a late penalty allowed Lewis to wrap up the points.