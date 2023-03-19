A Lichfield supermarket will trial “quiet hours” to help shoppers with different sensory needs.

The Boley Park Central Co-op branch will feature reduced noise and lighting distractions between 10am and 11am each Monday.

The trial has been unveiled as part of Neurodiversity Week, an initiative which aims to support those with neurological differences.

Naomi Smith, inclusion and wellbeing manager at Central Co-op, said:

“With Neurodiversity Week we wanted to look into how we can continue to make Central Co-op a welcoming place for all. “If we can make some small changes in stores to cater for sensory sensitivities, we’re happy to do that if it means it helps some customers with the shopping experience, and we’re eager to hear feedback on the quiet hours while we continue to look at other ways to become more inclusive.” Naomi Smith, Central Co-op

As well as helping those with conditions such as autism and anxiety, the retailer also hopes the quiet hours will benefit other shoppers, including the elderly and those struggling with mental health, to enjoy a calmer environment.