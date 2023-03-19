Lichfield’s MP says he “cannot understand” the criticism of a local council after they claimed to have invested money in local projects that have not yet been built.

Material in Lichfield District Council’s annual report and included in council tax information sent to local residents highlights schemes being undertaken by the local authority.

They include claims the council has “invested” in a new cinema and leisure centre.

But the choice of language was criticised by councillors who said the money had yet to be spent, with no confirmed operator for the cinema in place and no sign of construction starting at Stychbrook Park yet.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said he had no issue with the use of the term.

“I cannot understand the criticism being heaped by some against Lichfield District Council for saying they are ‘investing’ in a new cinema and swimming pool. “The Cambridge Dictionary definition of investment is ‘the act of putting money, effort, time, etc into something which to make a profit or get an advantage, or the money, effort, time, etc used to do this’. “Money has indeed been set aside – that is ‘invested’ – in these projects and work is already underway on one of them. “It is plain wrong to claim that because they have not yet opened, the money allocated for these projects has not been invested. “Investing in a future project is normal and accepted accounting practice and is generally understood by most people.” Michael Fabricant

Cllr Joanne Grange, independent member for Chadsmead ward, was among those who questioned the terminology used by the council.

She added that the local authority needed to clarify the messaging sent out to residents.

