New play equipment in Burntwood has opened for local children to enjoy.

The updated area at Burntwood Leisure Centre as part of a link-up between Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council joined forces to provide it.

The new equipment includes a double tower with rope bridge and slides, cradle swings, a swan springer, spinner bowl and crazy daisy, all surrounded by a rubber floor surface.

The work was funded by ££22,000 from developer contributions to Lichfield District Council, £10,000 from Burntwood Town Council and £2,500 from Freedom Leisure.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure, parks, waste and recycling, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“I am delighted with the new equipment which is designed to be inclusive, including features for children with autism and disabilities. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Burntwood Town Council and Freedom Leisure for their support and contribution to the cost. “I very much hope children enjoy playing on the new items at the park.” Cllr Andy Smith

Cllr Darren Ennis, deputy leader at Burntwood Town Council and town and district councillor for Chasetown, said: