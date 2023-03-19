People are being invited to join the annual Sheriff’s Darwin Walk in Lichfield next month.

The group will head off from Bunker’s Hill Car Park at Beacon Park at 10am on 2nd April on a six mile route around the city boundary.

A Lichfield City Council spokesperson said:

“The Sheriff of Lichfield, Cllr Janice Greaves, invites all walkers to take part. “The walk will take about three hours and there will be a refreshment stop midway. “The route is mostly rural and provides some particularly beautiful views of Lichfield. “Everyone is welcome with no need to book, so join us for the start and walk as far as you feel able. “Well behaved dogs on a lead are also welcome.” Lichfield City Council spokesperson

For more details visit thedarwinwalktrust.org.