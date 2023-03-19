Vulnerable Staffordshire residents are being urged to take up their Covid-19 spring booster vaccine.

The Government has confirmed that those eligible include people aged 75 years and over, those in care homes and those aged 5 years and over with a weakened immune system.

The booster programme will start in early April, with those most vulnerable invited first.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health and integrated care, Cllr Paul Northcott, said:

“The spring booster offers an additional layer of protection to our most vulnerable residents to top up their immunity and reduce the risk of becoming seriously ill this summer. “Covid-19 is still circulating, and we have recently seen an increase in older people being hospitalised in England. Vaccination continues to provide the best protection against the virus, and I encourage everyone who is eligible to come forward as soon as the booster programme starts.” Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council

More information about the spring booster covid vaccine is available online.