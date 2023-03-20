The secrets of writing a best-selling novel will be explored at an event in Lichfield.

Sunday Times best-selling author Phillipa Ashley will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 26th March as part of the Lichfield Literature Festival.

A spokesperson said:

“Join the author of nearly 30 uplifting romantic novels for a delightful Sunday afternoon cream tea and discussion of the perfect ingredients and secret recipe when it comes to writing a novel that is flavour of the month.” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

Tickets for the event, which starts at 3pm, are £16 and can be booked online.