Burntwood secured their first league title for more than a decade after clinching victory in a final day decider at Harborne.

The home side had gone into the final day on top due to number of games won, but Josh Canning’s side dominated the contest to leapfrog the leaders and clinch the crown.

Three times in the first seven minutes Burntwood thought they had recorded the opening score. Luke Rookyard was denied just two minutes in when the match official believed a forward passhad cost him from a familiar line out move.

A minute later and Charles Michael was held up following a five metre scrum and then the first backs’ move led to a catch and drive from a five metre line out but the score was ruled out for obstruction.

Harborne’s first scoring attempt came from a 40 metre penalty attempt at goal which rebounded off a post and was cleared on 12 minutes.

Both sides were regularly penalised in the opening quarter and it was from one award after 23 minutes that the deadlock was broken.

Hal Gozukucuk, Brett Taylor and Josh Shepherd moved play into the home 22 to earn the penalty which was kicked to the right corner. The forwards’ close quarter drives were finished off by skipper Canning for an unconverted try.

Harborne responded with a well-struck penalty goal on the half hour from 40 metres but that was cancelled out four minutes later by Ben Holt who split the posts with his own effort from the hosts’ 22.

It remained 8-3 at the break although Rookyard was sharply back to deal with a Harborne kick through after a dropped pass.

Holt put his side in good field position with a penalty kick to the right corner five minutes into the second period. The catch and drive almost got over before Alfie Dewsbury made sure by squeezing over round the blind side for the try. Holt added a fine conversion.

As the hosts tried to respond, winger Shepherd halted their attack with a solid tackle on a big forward near halfway before Holt found good ground with a punt to the right corner. After the forwards had tested the home defence again, the ball was swiftly moved wide and Sion Edwards went over in the left corner for 20-3.

The visitors continued to hound the home side to pin them in their own half. A Harborne error was compounded with ten minutes to go when Edwards was tackled without the ball which saw the offender yellow carded.

It only took two minutes for Burntwood to capitalise on their advantage and another line out take proved to be the provider. The ball was moved into midfield and Michael broke two tackles in a forceful run to the posts for the try, converted by Holt.

In time added on, the hosts got into the visitors’ half helped by an intercepted pass. Shepherd put in another solid tackle to deny his opposite number on the left wing but the Harborne right winger finally escaped to the right corner after a spell of sustained pressure.

Burntwood were back in opposition territory as the final whistle went and players’ and supporters’ alike could celebrate the title achievement.

Burntwood’s final league record is played 22, won 17, drew two, lost three, with points for standing at 791, points against at 365, and 16 try bonus points.

Whilst the 1sts were in Birmingham, the 2nds were away to Penkridge and clinching their title with a win by 38-12.

hey still have two games scheduled to complete their programme –Stafford Bulldogs on 25th March and Rugeley 2nds on 1st April.

The only blip on the day was a narrow defeat for Burntwood Colts away to Trentham Colts in the semi-final of the Staffordshire Colts Plate competition.

They deservedly led 8-7 close to the final whistle with one of their best performances of the season but conceded late scores to go down 19-8.