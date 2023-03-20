A new deal has been agreed with a contractor to deliver highways maintenance and improvements across Staffordshire.

The deal between Amey and Staffordshire County Council has been extended for five years from October 2024.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Good, well-maintained roads are important for the council, for residents, for businesses and for growing our local economy. That is why we’ve invested an extra £15million this year and will be doing so again over the next two years with an extra £30million on top of normal annual funding. “We have worked in partnership with Amey for almost ten years and together we have not only worked on highways maintenance and operations, but also successfully delivered over £100million of large transport infrastructure projects” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

As part of the extension to the contract, highways chiefs say their will be an increased focus on finding cost-effective, greener solutions to improvements.

Peter Anderson, managing director for transport infrastructure at Amey, said: