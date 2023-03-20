Fundraisers are being invited to take a walk on the wild side to raise money for St Giles Hospice.

The Safari Solstice Walk will take place in Lichfield on 17th June.

Safari-themed fancy dress is encouraged for the 10k route which starts and ends at Lichfield Rugby Club.

One person looking forward to this year’s event is local resident Helen Saunderson who raised £1,000 after taking part in last year’s Solstice Walk.

She said:

“You just hear the words ‘St Giles’ and want to help out to ensure the service is there for everybody. One day it could be you, or somebody you know that needs them. “We thought the event last year was amazing and found the Moment of Reflection before the walk incredibly moving and emotional.” Helen Saunderson

The event kicks off with a welcome party at 6pm, including face painting, hair styling, live music and food and drink to get everyone in the Safari Solstice spirit.

The welcome party culminates with a Moment of Reflection, with everyone joining together to release bubbles into the sky to remember loved ones.

The Solstice Walk itself begins at 8pm, with a 10k route around the city of Lichfield as the sun begins to set, before a celebration late into the evening featuring live music and a fully licensed bar.

Entry is £16 for adults and £12 for children aged 15 and under.

For more information or to sign up visit www.stgileshospice.com/solsticewalk.

People can also find out more about helping to volunteer at the event by emailing volunteer@stgileshospice.com.