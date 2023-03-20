Council officials have raided a number of homes as part of investigations into illegal puppy breeding.

Warrants were executed at properties in Burntwood and Drayton Bassett to search for animals being sold without a licence.

Lichfield District Council said animal welfare officers were supported by Staffordshire Police and the RSPCA.

A spokesperson said:

“These investigations are very important in terms of animal welfare, and to support a trading environment that is fair to licensed dog breeders. “Our officers will investigate any reports of illegal puppy breeding in the District and prosecute those involved in this practice.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

People can report someone breeding or selling puppies without a licence via the council’s website at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk.