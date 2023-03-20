The new headteacher at a Lichfield school says her ambition is to put the site at “the heart of the local community”.

Dr Rhian Warrack took over at Scotch Orchard Primary in February.

Families were invited to meet her at an event earlier this month, with the new headteacher saying she hoped to continue reaching out.

“I’ve already made lots of links with children and local families. It’s a fantastic community and the school is clearly an important part of it. “We have children here whose parents were also Scotch Orchard pupils when they were little, so there really is a connection with the school that goes across generations. She said: “We want to open our school up so people have better access to see what their children are doing, and to share in their learning adventure. “It’s about building bonds between families and the school, so that we work together in partnership.” Dr Rhian Warrack, Scotch Orchard Primary School

Dr Warrack said her ethos to education was one of “belonging, believing, learning and achieving”.

She added that she was keen to create aspirations for children at the school.

“I think that in order for children to succeed they need to feel they belong and develop trust with those around them, so they feel safe. That way children can believe in themselves, and then they become open to learning. “If we get that right, our children can go on to achieve whatever they want to. “Aspirations are really important as well, so they believe that anyone can become anything they want to, if they work hard and never give up. That’s something we really want to instil in them.” Dr Rhian Warrack, Scotch Orchard Primary School

The new headteacher said that the school, which is part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, had the capacity to become a focal point for the local area.