Dinosaurs will take centre stage when a show comes to the Lichfield Garrick.

Jurassic Earth will be at the city theatre at 12pm and 3pm on 3rd April.

The interactive show will bring prehistoric creatures to life as audiences are guided on a journey to meet their herd of dinosaurs.

A spokesperson said:

“Bring your biggest roar and your fastest feet as you take a masterclass to become an official dinosaur ranger – gaining the skills you need to come face-to-face with the world’s largest walking T Rex, a big-hearted Brontosaurus, tricky Triceratops, uncontrollable Carnotaurus, vicious Velociraptors & sneaky Spinosaurus. “This is a fun-filled 75 minute family show suitable for all ages, featuring astounding animatronics and excitingly realistic performances.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £25 and can be booked online.