A business hub created in space previously used by a local council has been hailed as a success after it was revealed eleven commercial tenants were already occupying spaces at the city centre site.

Lichfield District Council used a grant of £353,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to transform disused ground floor space at its Frog Lane headquarters into space for small businesses.

The next phase will see a further nine offices developed not he first floor, with negotiations already underway with seven potential tenants.

Lichfield District Council’s director of operations, Andrew Rowbotham, said:

“Making space available for businesses in District Council House has been very well received. Companies want high quality, centrally located office accommodation. “It’s also prudent. The council house costs £250,000 a year on average to run – the rent tenants are paying is offsetting these running costs. “What we are doing with the building is paving the way for other local authorities as to how they view their headquarters and what can be achieved.” Andrew Rowbotham, Lichfield District Council

Among the businesses operating from District Council House are Breslins Chartered Accountants and In-Form Solutions Ltd.

Ian Gardner, director at Breslins Lichfield Ltd, said: