Council chiefs say there is no issue with political groups in Lichfield and Burntwood offering to collect voter registration forms as long as they are returned to the local authority within two days.

It comes after residents in Burntwood said they had been sent paperwork ahead of the elections in May.

Included with the postal vote application forms stating “Application to vote by post – don’t miss your chance to vote” were freepost envelopes with a return address for the Lichfield Conservative Association.

Although the form itself requires data such as address, signature and date of birth, it also includes small print confirming it has been promoted on behalf of the Lichfield Conservatives – and that data “will be shared with Conservative Party Headquarters, candidates and elected representatives”.

One elderly resident who received the letter told Lichfield Live:

“I wasn’t sure why I’d been sent it in the first place or why I’d got to return them to a political party rather than the council. “With all the photo ID changes, it really isn’t helpful being sent confusing messages about who needs to know what. “I also don’t understand why registering to vote means the Conservatives need to have my data to share amongst their candidates?” Burntwood resident

A Lichfield District Council spokesperson said that despite the forms suggesting they should be returned to the local authority, there were no issues with political parties collecting them in provided they were handed over swiftly.

“Campaigners are encouraged to discuss options for voting with residents and clearly campaigners can, if they choose, offer this freepost service. “Campaigners doing so must pass on any applications they receive to us within two days of receiving them in line with the code of conduct for campaigners from the Electoral Commission. “If residents are at all concerned or suspicious that their application could be lost or destroyed then they can choose to send them directly to the elections team at Lichfield District Council. We must receive such applications by 5pm on 18th April to allow the voter to receive a postal vote for the elections. “Voting packs will be posted to postal voters at their address listed on the electoral register by 27th April at the latest. “If you have requested a postal vote and do not receive a pack by this date, please let us know at elections@lichfielddc.gov.uk. “A postal vote may be a preferred method for any elector who struggles to attend their polling station due to work or ill health or does not have suitable Photo ID and does not wish to request a Voter Authority Certificate for this election. “However, after October 2023 new rules for postal voters will apply, including an option to apply for a postal vote online.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

But Labour’s Cllr Steve Norman said he had concerns over the handling of personal data and the confusion it may cause for voters.