Council chiefs say they are “extremely pleased” with the performance of household waste recycling centres across the county.

It comes after Staffordshire County Council took back management of the facilities last year.

The switch saw a £50,000 improvement at the Burntwood Household Waste Recycling Centre, while overall figures for the county saw 45,000 tonnes of waste recycled over the past year.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said the past 12 months had seen more investment in areas such as staff training, equipment and vehicles.

“We’re extremely pleased with the success of our household waste recycling centres since we brought them back in-house last year. “Taking over the management and day-to-day running of our sites means we can maintain the best service for residents, be sustainable and provide good value for money. “The team have worked extremely hard to be able to provide the best service possible and I would like to thank them. I’d also like to thank our customers too for their efforts in recycling as much waste as we possibly can. “Reducing the amount of waste that goes into landfill is key to a sustainable Staffordshire and our commitment to reduce the county’s carbon footprint to net zero by 2050.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

The county council said it was also working with partner Biffa to improve the capacity and safety at facilities.

Paul Norton, Biffa’s general manager for the West Midlands and Staffordshire area, said: