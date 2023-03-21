Those who died during the Covid pandemic have been remembered at a service at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Trees of Life glade was officially dedicated at the Alrewas centre for remembrance today (21st March).

The living tribute is designed to honour those who served during the pandemic as well as remembering those who died as a result of Covid-19.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“It may already be three years since the pandemic first turned our lives upside down, but for many key workers who served or those who lost loved ones, the memories of that time and the feelings of loss will never go away. “As the nation’s year-round place to remember, we were inundated with requests for us to create somewhere permanent to commemorate the incredible service and sacrifice of key workers during the pandemic, but also somewhere people could go at any time to remember those who had tragically lost their lives. “We know that during the different lockdowns people really appreciated outdoor spaces and environments, and the arboretum was a place of peace and tranquillity for people living close by at the time “The new Trees of Life glade offers a place for people to come together to remember and honour the service and sacrifice of their loved ones, to reflect on an extremely difficult time in our nation’s recent history and to support the process of healing.” Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum

At the heart of the Trees of Life glade is a stately Spaeth Alder tree, set within a seating area that invites visitors to pause and reflect.

During the dedication event in Alrewas, which was attended by members of the public, volunteers and key workers, the arboretum’s newly appointed poet-in-residence, Dan Simpson, shared his specially commissioned poem Blessed Alder.

“From the moment I first stepped foot into the arboretum, I felt how special and unique the site is. “It spoke to me of memory and reverence, with a voice that is alive to the present. “The poem I wrote for the dedication of the glade today is the first in a series of poems, workshops and activities that I will be creating over the next 12 months, in service to the visitors, dedicated volunteers, passionate staff and to the arboretum itself.” Dan Simpson

To accompany the glade, a Trees of Life exhibition is also being held in the Remembrance Centre, featuring photography and footage from the blessing and a poem written by Children’s Laureate Michael Rosen to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the NHS.