Lichfield’s late bid to stave off relegation ended with a home defeat against Stoke.

The Myrtle Greens had given themselves an outside chance of avoiding the drop just 11 months after being promoted as champions with three recent wins.

But they failed to overcome a clinical Stoke side who used their sizeable props to good use to claim the victory.

The opening minutes were all about the home side’s attacking capabilities and, after some goal line drives, Cal Hagyard burrowed over with Kai Lucas-Dumolo converting. He also added a straightforward penalty, which cancelled out one kicked earlier by Stoke fly half, Ciaran Shone, so that at the 20 minute mark it was 10-3 to Lichfield.

The visitors then started to take control territorially and for possession. Their front row is always at the centre of their forward efforts and James Salt scored two tries in the period to half time, with Shone scoring one in between them when the defence was too narrow to cope with a move involving the blind side wing and full back in the line. He converted his own try.

The half time pep talk seemed to work and Lichfield again played the better rugby after the turnaround.

On an afternoon when the props were much in evidence, it was Jack Dace who powered over next by the posts, Lucas-Dumolo added the extras.

Just as they had done in the previous two games, Lichfield thought they could perform another second half comeback. However, they could not find the needed breakthrough. Patience and sticking to the game plan were required, but they drifted away gradually.

Stoke found another gear to get back into more comfortable midfield territory and the conditions suited their driving forward play. It was not surprising that when they entered the Lichfield 22 the front row forwards were at the heart of their progress and eventually Archie Bell powered over, Shone converting.

There were errors from both sides with a slippery ball and that meant more scrums at a stage when the much changed home front five were starting to struggle.

After three massive efforts from the Stoke pack to walk the Lichfield pack over the line, a penalty try was awarded.

Although there was no way back now for the city side, they earned themselves the final try of the match with Tom Day chasing his own kick and feeding off an error by the Stoke full back Sam Clarke.

There was obvious disappointment at the end for the Lichfield camp, but the coaches have had to rebuild the side this season, especially in the backs, and doing it in the tough environment of the Midlands Premier was too much for the squad which remains heavily reliant on the continued successful mini and junior section of the club.

Lichfield still have to go to Kenilworth on 1st April to complete their league programme, which means that they are not involved in the Papa John Community Cup, which starts the same day.

Amongst some of the other action at the weekend, the women’s green team defeated Tamworth 69-0 to still give them real possibilities of winning their league, with the showdown being on 16th April when they visit the leaders, Old Leamingtonians.

The 2nds played a strong Walsall side and lost 41-17 with captain Aled John hopeful of a return before the end of the season to keep his players active on the rugby front.

Meanwhile, the Colts made it to the county final with a resounding 35-15 win over Stafford at Cooke Fields on Sunday.