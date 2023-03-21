A Lichfield councillor has backed calls for an overnight service for pupils at a Lichfield school to be saved.

Staffordshire County Council is reviewing the £1.7million funding for the facility at five of the 23 special schools across the region.

Among them is Saxon Hill Academy, which operates a sleepover club for pupils, with headteacher Melanie Newbury writing to MPs and local councillors urging them to back the battle to save the service.

Cllr Paul Ray, Liberal Democrat representative for Chadsmead ward, said he too had raised concerns over the plans to prevent the school from supporting students with overnight stays.

“These proposed cuts are just wrong. “I have written to Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, urging him to reconsider these plans – I sincerely hope he will.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

A petition against the plans has already been signed by more than 1,200 people.

Cllr Ray said:

“Saxon Hill Academy provides once a week sleepover provision in specialist residential accommodation for some of the most vulnerable youngsters with complex needs in our community. “This enables these youngsters to develop their independence and confidence and to have fun – just like so many other youngsters when they have sleepovers. “It is also a lifeline for the parents and guardians as it gives them essential respite.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

When the review was announced in December, Cllr Jonathan Price said he was keen to explore whether the system was fair for all pupils with special educational needs across the county.

He said: