The starting gun has officially been fired ahead of the race to be elected across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Voters will go to the polls on 4th May to elect new members of Lichfield District Council and various parish councils across the region.

The official notices of election have now been published, outlining the numbers to be elected in each area.

Lichfield District Council:

Ward Number of councillors to be elected Alrewas & Fradley Three Armitage with Handsacre Three Boley Park Two Boney Hay & Central Three Bourne Vale One Chadsmead Two Chase Terrace Two Chasetown Two Colton & the Ridwares One Curborough Two Fazeley Two Hammerwich with Wall Two Highfield Two Leomansley Three Little Aston & Stonnall Two Longdon One Mease Valley One Shenstone One St John`s Three Stowe Three Summerfield & All Saints Three Whittington & Streethay Three

Parish councils: