The starting gun has officially been fired ahead of the race to be elected across Lichfield and Burntwood.
Voters will go to the polls on 4th May to elect new members of Lichfield District Council and various parish councils across the region.
The official notices of election have now been published, outlining the numbers to be elected in each area.
Lichfield District Council:
|Ward
|Number of councillors to be elected
|Alrewas & Fradley
|Three
|Armitage with Handsacre
|Three
|Boley Park
|Two
|Boney Hay & Central
|Three
|Bourne Vale
|One
|Chadsmead
|Two
|Chase Terrace
|Two
|Chasetown
|Two
|Colton & the Ridwares
|One
|Curborough
|Two
|Fazeley
|Two
|Hammerwich with Wall
|Two
|Highfield
|Two
|Leomansley
|Three
|Little Aston & Stonnall
|Two
|Longdon
|One
|Mease Valley
|One
|Shenstone
|One
|St John`s
|Three
|Stowe
|Three
|Summerfield & All Saints
|Three
|Whittington & Streethay
|Three
Parish councils:
|Parishes
|Number of parish councillors to be elected
|Alrewas
|Nine
|Armitage with Handsacre
|Nine
|Burntwood (Boney Hay & Central)
|Five
|Burntwood (Chase Terrace)
|Four
|Burntwood (Chasetown)
|Three
|Burntwood (Gorstey Ley)
|Two
|Burntwood (Highfield)
|One
|Burntwood (Hunslet)
|Two
|Burntwood (Summerfield and All Saints)
|Five
|Clifton Campville
|Seven
|Colton
|Seven
|Curborough and Elmhurst
|Six
|Drayton Bassett (Coleshill)
|Two
|Drayton Bassett (Village)
|Five
|Edingale
|Seven
|Elford
|Seven
|Farewell and Chorley
|Seven
|Fazeley
|Eleven
|Fisherwick
|Three
|Fradley
|Ten
|Hammerwich (Hammerwich)
|Three
|Hammerwich (Pool)
|One
|Hammerwich (Triangle)
|Seven
|Hamstall Ridware
|Seven
|Harlaston
|Seven
|Hints and Canwell
|Seven
|King`s Bromley
|Seven
|Lichfield (Boley Park)
|Four
|Lichfield (Chadsmead)
|Four
|Lichfield (Curborough)
|Four
|Lichfield (Leomansley)
|Six
|Lichfield (St. John`s)
|Six
|Lichfield (Stowe)
|Five
|Longdon (Gentleshaw)
|Two
|Longdon (Longdon)
|Seven
|Mavesyn Ridware
|Seven
|Shenstone (Little Aston & Stonnall)
|Eight
|Shenstone (Shenstone Wood End)
|One
|Shenstone (Shenstone)
|Six
|Streethay
|Seven
|Swinfen and Packington
|Seven
|Thorpe Constantine
|Two
|Wall
|Seven
|Weeford
|Seven
|Whittington
|Twelve
|Wigginton and Hopwas (Hopwas)
|Four
|Wigginton and Hopwas (Wigginton)
|Three
As a poorly educated person I do struggle with how complex these elections are and how I am supposed to know who to vote for if anyone ? There seems to many wards & parishes ?….. wouldn’t have a clue which ward/parish I’m even in.
There must be a simpler more streamline system with less seats ?