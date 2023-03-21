Polling Station sign

The starting gun has officially been fired ahead of the race to be elected across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Voters will go to the polls on 4th May to elect new members of Lichfield District Council and various parish councils across the region.

The official notices of election have now been published, outlining the numbers to be elected in each area.

Lichfield District Council:

WardNumber of councillors to be elected
 Alrewas & FradleyThree
 Armitage with HandsacreThree
 Boley ParkTwo
 Boney Hay & CentralThree
 Bourne ValeOne
 ChadsmeadTwo
 Chase TerraceTwo
 ChasetownTwo
 Colton & the RidwaresOne
 CurboroughTwo
 FazeleyTwo
 Hammerwich with WallTwo
 HighfieldTwo
 LeomansleyThree
 Little Aston & StonnallTwo
 LongdonOne
 Mease ValleyOne
 ShenstoneOne
 St John`sThree
 StoweThree
 Summerfield & All SaintsThree
 Whittington & StreethayThree

Parish councils:

ParishesNumber of parish councillors to be elected
AlrewasNine
Armitage with HandsacreNine
Burntwood (Boney Hay & Central)Five
Burntwood (Chase Terrace)Four
Burntwood (Chasetown)Three
Burntwood (Gorstey Ley)Two
Burntwood (Highfield)One
Burntwood (Hunslet)Two
Burntwood (Summerfield and All Saints)Five
Clifton CampvilleSeven
ColtonSeven
Curborough and ElmhurstSix
Drayton Bassett (Coleshill)Two
Drayton Bassett (Village)Five
EdingaleSeven
ElfordSeven
Farewell and ChorleySeven
FazeleyEleven
FisherwickThree
FradleyTen
Hammerwich (Hammerwich)Three
Hammerwich (Pool)One
Hammerwich (Triangle)Seven
Hamstall RidwareSeven
HarlastonSeven
Hints and CanwellSeven
King`s BromleySeven
Lichfield (Boley Park)Four
Lichfield (Chadsmead)Four
Lichfield (Curborough)Four
Lichfield (Leomansley)Six
Lichfield (St. John`s)Six
Lichfield (Stowe)Five
Longdon (Gentleshaw)Two
Longdon (Longdon)Seven
Mavesyn RidwareSeven
Shenstone (Little Aston & Stonnall)Eight
Shenstone (Shenstone Wood End)One
Shenstone (Shenstone)Six
StreethaySeven
Swinfen and PackingtonSeven
Thorpe ConstantineTwo
WallSeven
WeefordSeven
WhittingtonTwelve
Wigginton and Hopwas (Hopwas)Four
Wigginton and Hopwas (Wigginton)Three

