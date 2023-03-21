Plans for a 12 metre high structure at the National Memorial Arboretum to remember Muslim soldiers who served during both world wars have been approved.

Inspired by minaret designs, the central column of the World Wars Muslim Memorial will be surrounded by a circular base featureing carved lettering or ceramic tiles.

A planning statement said the scheme was designed to be an “eye-catcher”.

“The site that we would like to place this memorial column is on the threshold between the garden area and the Far East zone, at the end of Yeomanry Avenue. “The intention is to celebrate the axial view from this new memorial to the mound and the central Armed Forces Memorial. “A carefully designed monument in this location will help tie the themed areas together visually. “We hope this will be an eye-catcher that will encourage people to visit the Far East zone.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.