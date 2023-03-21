Poets of all ages and abilities are being asked to showcase their creativity ahead of Staffordshire Day celebrations.

The Big Green Staffordshire Poetry Competition will take place as part of the event on 1st May.

This year’s theme is sustainability and Staffordshire County Council is inviting people to write a poem about the natural wonders and environmental treasures of the region.

There will be three age groups – four to 11, 12 to 17 and 18-plus – with judging by Staffordshire Poet Laureate Dawn Sutton.

The top three winning poems from each category will be featured in a published book, with each winner receiving their own copy as a memento of their achievement.

Cllr Phillip White, Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, said:

“The Big Green Staffordshire Poetry Competition is a fantastic opportunity for residents of all ages to showcase their creativity and passion for writing. “With national treasures like Cannock Chase, the Peak District and numerous country parks full of wildlife, we have so much to be proud of that could provide inspiration. “This won’t just help to shine a light on some of our most beautiful locations but will also highlight the importance of protecting them for future generations to enjoy. “Don’t miss the chance to be part of this fantastic competition and be part of the Staffordshire Day festivities.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Poems can be handed into local libraries, emailed to communications@staffordshire.gov.uk or posted to Communications Department, Staffordshire County Council, Staffordshire Place, Tipping Street, Stafford, ST16 2DH.

The deadline for submissions is 14th April.