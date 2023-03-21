A regular market is returning to Burntwood next month.

Sankey’s Corner will host the first producers’ market of 2023 between 9.30am and 2pm on 9th April.

Cllr Paul Taylor he was pleased to see the monthly event making a return to the town’s calendar.

“Our markets have become a much-loved feature in our town, bringing together local businesses and residents to celebrate our community’s spirit. “I am thrilled that we can continue to support our local economy while offering a unique shopping experience for our residents. “With the addition of buskers providing music this year, I’d encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the festivities and support our local businesses.” Cllr Paul Taylor, Burntwood Town Council

A full list of market dates are available on the Burntwood Town Council website.