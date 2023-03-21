The force will be strong when a Lichfield auctioneer sells rare early Star Wars figures.

The items, from a collection of a former toy salesman, will be sold at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 29th March.

The lots include original Kenner and Palitoy figures with accessories in sealed blister packs, plus other boxed vintage Star Wars toys.

The collection is expected to fetch more than £5,000 and includes around 50 original figures in sealed packs, 28 of which are catalogued as single lots including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Boba Fett and Yoda.

There are also three ‘mail-away’ Boba Fett figures, which would arrive in plain packaging have been ordered through the post via a special offer.

The items were compiled by a toy salesman who went on to open his own shop. Before his death in 2022, the unnamed individual asked his daughters to auction off his collection. One of his daughters said:

“My dad was a big kid at heart and loved his toys. Dad was a massive Star Wars fan and we have loved it all our lives as well. “As a rep, dad was invited to see the original movie when it was first screened in the UK and he also met Darth Vader actor David Prowse at a convention and got him to sign a photograph to us, which we treasure. “He was very proud of his Star Wars things and he had them for 40 years. When we were little we certainly weren’t allowed to play with these ones – it was look but don’t touch! “When he was diagnosed with cancer he told us he wanted to auction them because he wanted his daughters to have the money.”

Other items include boxed Star Wars toys such as a 12ins tall Boba Fett, radio-controlled R2-D2, an Imperial Troop Transporter and an Electronic Battle Command Game.

Auctioneer Ben Winterton said:

“It is a wonderful collection which will enthral Star Wars fans. “With original Kenner and Palitoy figures it is the hidden detail that really adds value, from the picture on the front and how many figures are displayed on the reverse of the cardback. “One example is the ‘tri logo’ card. Towards the end of the original run, figures for the market in Europe came out with the font of the cardback displaying three logos in English, French, and Spanish. “Condition is also key and you can see that this collection has been absolutely treasured.” Ben Winterton, Richard Winterton Auctioneers

The auction also features another single owner collection of Star Wars comprising dozens of play-worn early figures plus vehicles such as a Scout Walker and an unboxed yet near complete Millennium Falcon, with lightsaber training ball, satellite dish and landing gear all intact.

Other vintage toys in the auction include a rare unfinished prototype model train by Mainline, collectible teddy bears, diecast vehicles, a boxed original Action Man and models from film and TV such as Thunderbirds.

The full catalogue can be viewed online.