An award-winning funnyman will headline when a comedy night returns to Lichfield.

Stuart Goldsmith will join host Joe McTernan for The Alter Comedy Club at The Hub at St Mary’s on 29th March.

Also on the bill will be The Stand Up Sketch Show’s Richard Stott and Birmingham comic Hannah Weetman.

The Alter Comedy Club producer Richard Poynton said:

“We continue to sell out show after show which a testament to the brilliant acts we bring you each time and the beautiful, intimate setting of The Hub. “It’s a winning combo and makes for a fantastic night out.” Richard Poynton, The Alter Comedy Club

Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.